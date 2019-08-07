Ciara Is Named Creative Director Of Nike And Jordan Kids For Finish Line

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Ciara is expanding her portfolio by entering the world of kids' fashion. The R&B star and mom of two was recently named Creative Director of Nike and Jordan Kids' brands for Finish Line.
This 33-year-old mama has leveled up and is making money moves! Cici took to Instagram sharing the great news with her 23 million followers.
She posted a photo, posing with her two children, Lil Future, 5, and Sienna, 2. Her caption read, “I am so proud to share that I am the Creative Director of the Nike and Jordan Kids fall apparel collections exclusively at @FinishLine @finishlinewomen! Mommy’s and Daddy’s line up! Get your babies fresh!”
Russel Wilson is a proud hubby, congratulating Ciara by retweeting the news with his comment reading, “Go Momma Go”!
“It’s a dream come true to be able to express my creativity in fashion through legendary brands. I remember as a kid waiting in line at Finish Line to get the newest sneakers, so to have the opportunity to see my creative vision on those same shelves is a reminder no dream is too big,” she explained. “I can’t wait to infuse mine and my family’s style and energy into this process,” Ciara told People magazine.
