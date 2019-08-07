Ciara Is Named Creative Director Of Nike And Jordan Kids For Finish Line

Ciara is expanding her portfolio by entering the world of kids' fashion. The R&B star and mom of two was recently named Creative Director of Nike and Jordan Kids' brands for Finish Line.

This 33-year-old mama has leveled up and is making money moves! Cici took to Instagram sharing the great news with her 23 million followers.

She posted a photo, posing with her two children, Lil Future, 5, and Sienna, 2. Her caption read, “I am so proud to share that I am the Creative Director of the Nike and Jordan Kids fall apparel collections exclusively at @FinishLine @finishlinewomen! Mommy’s and Daddy’s line up! Get your babies fresh!”

