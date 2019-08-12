Beyoncé Plays Up '90s Nostalgia With Her Latest Merch In New 'BeySearch Collection'

Beyoncé releases merchandise called 'BeySearch collection.'

The new capsule collection is like stepping into a teenage fanatic's bedroom.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Gina Conteh

We didn’t ask, but the queen delivered! If you’re as obsessed with Beyoncé as we are, you can now buy clothing with her face literally all over it.

If you weren’t hiding under a rock in the ‘90s or early 2000s, you most likely had Destiny’s Child or Beyoncé posters plastered all over your walls. Then, Instagram came about and we could stalk Bey’s every move and, more importantly, her outfits in real time. But did you ever think there would be a day where your whole outfit could feature Beyoncé’s face? Well, today is that day!

Beyoncé newest merch drop, called "BeySearch Collection," is an 11-piece collection featuring clothing for both men and women with a motif of moments from Beyoncé’s illustrious career. With prices ranging from $40 to $150, there’s even a phone case so that you can look at Beyoncé’s face every time you pick up your phone!

Check Out Beyoncé's Newest Merch Collection That Has The Bey Hive Going Crazy:

BeySearch Bodycon Dress ($95)
(Photo: Shop.Beyonce)
BeySearch Fitted Tank ($80)
(Photo: Shop.Beyonce)
BEYSEARCH BIKE SHORTS ($90)
(Photo: Shop.Beyonce)
BEYSEARCH BODYSUIT ($90)
(Photo: Shop.Beyonce)
BEYSEARCH WORK SHIRT ($85)
(Photo: Shop.Beyonce)
BEYSEARCH DRAWSTRING SHORTS ($85)
(Photo: Shop.Beyonce)
BEYSEARCH CROP TOP ($55)
(Photo: Shop.Beyonce)
BEYSEARCH WINDBREAKER JACKET ($120)
(Photo: Shop.Beyonce)
BEYSEARCH BUCKET HAT ($40)
(Photo: Shop.Beyonce)
BEYSEARCH WAIST BAG ($45)
(Photo: Shop.Beyonce)
BEYSEARCH IPHONE CASE + BOX ($40)
(Photo: Shop.Beyonce)

We stan! These nostalgia-inducing pieces are legit a ‘90s kids' dreams with fanny packs, windbreakers, bucket hats and more, featuring a literal mood board of iconic moments of Beyoncé on tour, her most fashionable looks and even some of her favorite selfies.

If you’re trying to cop any piece from Beyoncé’s newest merch line, click here!

 

(Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

