Beyoncé Plays Up '90s Nostalgia With Her Latest Merch In New 'BeySearch Collection'

We didn’t ask, but the queen delivered! If you’re as obsessed with Beyoncé as we are, you can now buy clothing with her face literally all over it.

If you weren’t hiding under a rock in the ‘90s or early 2000s, you most likely had Destiny’s Child or Beyoncé posters plastered all over your walls. Then, Instagram came about and we could stalk Bey’s every move and, more importantly, her outfits in real time. But did you ever think there would be a day where your whole outfit could feature Beyoncé’s face? Well, today is that day!

Beyoncé newest merch drop, called "BeySearch Collection," is an 11-piece collection featuring clothing for both men and women with a motif of moments from Beyoncé’s illustrious career. With prices ranging from $40 to $150, there’s even a phone case so that you can look at Beyoncé’s face every time you pick up your phone!

Check Out Beyoncé's Newest Merch Collection That Has The Bey Hive Going Crazy: