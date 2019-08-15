The Designer Who Made Nicki Minaj's Sexy Tiger Print Latex Ensemble For Meg Thee Stallion's Video Is The Celeb Source For Fetish-Wear

Written by Tweety Elitou

Summer may be coming to a close, but it's definitely not too late for Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj to set this #HotGirlSummer ablaze! Heating up the ‘gram while twinning in sexy neon tiger print outfits and fiery red hair, the “Hot Girl” pair hopped on Instagram to tease their fans with a sneak peek of the fashion from their soon-to-be-released music video, “Hot Girl Summer.”

Styled by EJ King in a skintight turtleneck crop top with French-cut thongs that perfectly flaunted her glittery ass(ets), Hot Girl Meg accented her super-revealing look with PVC pumps and fabulous diamonds. Related | Exclusive: Megan Thee Stallion Changes Her Hair Every Hour But Keeps Her Body Natural

Keeping true to her fashion roots, Nicki styled in a head-to-toe ensemble created by Bizarre Fetish Couture, the only latex design house in the United States that specializes in custom printed and hand-poured latex.

BET Digital spoke exclusively with the mastermind behind Nicki’s custom ensemble, Los Angeles-based latex costume fashion designer Venus, to learn how long it took to create the customized latex look. “We custom printed this outfit,” Venus told BET exclusively. “That included the printed headband, puff sleeve detail, shoes, and the bodysuit topped with a cover-up skirt. So from start to finish, [it took] three days [to complete] with [the help] of three assistants.”

Venus went on to reveal that Nicki’s look would have never come together without the help of Benji Carlisle as the creative director and Violet Star as the amazing illustrator. “Benji Carlisle is the brilliant creative director behind Nicki's recent looks. He scrolled threw my body of work and came up with an idea based on the availability of my print selection, giving it a summer vibe,” says the designer who learned from the man who created Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman costume for the Batman movie. “We then met where he explained his vision. He has beautiful communication and it was easy to marry his idea with my individual styling.” In case you were wondering, the entire team was also responsible for this custom flame latex look with matching heels.

Perfection! Going off these photos of Meg and Nicki, we’re confident this video will top off the #HotGirlSummer!