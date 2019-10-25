Kanye West Wears Jeans And Yeezy Sneakers At Black Tie Event To Give Fashion Designer Rick Owens An Award Ahead Of His Album Release

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West honor Rick Owens at the The Fashion Group Internationial, inc's Night of Stars.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom Rick Owens look to the FGI Night of Stars Gala.

The California-native designer Rick Owens, who was behind Kim Kardashian West's 2018 CFDA awards look, was honored by the West duo at the Fashion Group International’s 36th annual Night of the Stars gala. All on the night of Kanye's album release. Casual!

FGI's 2019 Night of the Stars gala was all about honoring creative partners, like Rick Owens and his wife, Michéle Lamy, in fashion. Who better to celebrate them than the creative partners of Calabasas: Kanye and Kim Kardashian West.

To present Rick Owens with his award, the fashion forward couple went all out with Kim K wearing a custom look by the designer, including a shimmering, metallic, bodycon look with PVC Manolo Blahnik sandals. Kanye, on the other hand, wore a full denim look featuring a pair of Yeezy sneakers.  

Kanye gave a speech to honor the Superstar Award recipient, saying, "What I love about tonight, which is so amazing and so blessed, is how people [are talking] about the combination of partners,” according to Vogue.

In his speech, Kanye commended Rick Owens for bringing high fashion to "the streets," quoting A$AP Rocky's lyric in his song "Peso" that goes, "Raf Simons, Rick Owens usually what I'm dressed in."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Kanye West, Rick Owens, and Kim Kardashian West attend the FGI 36th Annual Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
(Photo: Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian love showing love to the people that have shown love to them over the years. Rick Owens is no exception.

(Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

