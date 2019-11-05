La La Anthony's Curves Steal The Show At The 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

La La Anthony In Off-White wrap dress.

La La Anthony's Curves Steal The Show At The 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Plus, meet the Black designer that was awarded $400,000 towards his next collection!

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

La La Anthony looked amazing as she arrived at the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City, wearing a satin wrap dress by Off-White.

Designed by Black fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the silky dress perfectly accentuated La La’s curves thanks to the ruched detailing at the waistline and the sexy thigh-high slit created to show off lots of leg.

La La Anthony attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2019 Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Displaying her style, the 38-year-old Power actress completed her look with silver hoop earrings, silver metallic stilettos, a shimmery leather drawstring handbag, and baby hairs bedazzled with rhinestones. 

La La Anthony attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2019 Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Another highlight of the fashion-filled night included 25-year-old Louisiana-born designer Christopher John Rogers winning the much-coveted 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

Christopher John Rogers attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2019 Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Congratulations are due to the young Black designer, who not only secured a $400,000 check, but also a year of mentorship from a CFDA member.

“I am so grateful to my parents for giving up so much that allowed me to be here, to my team who, through all the full-time jobs and all the leaving early, allow us to make this collection, and thank you to the judges for seeing something in me,” Christopher said in his heartwarming acceptance speech.

Relocated from Baton Rouge to Brooklyn, Christopher gained a fan base with celebrities like Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Tracee Ellis Ross thanks to his eye-catching eveningwear, featuring bold colors and glittering sequins. 

Other celebrities in attendance to witness this #BlackExcellence included Lil Naz X, Maxwell and a very pregnant Ashley Graham.

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style