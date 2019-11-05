La La Anthony's Curves Steal The Show At The 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Designed by Black fashion designer Virgil Abloh , the silky dress perfectly accentuated La La’s curves thanks to the ruched detailing at the waistline and the sexy thigh-high slit created to show off lots of leg.

La La Anthony looked amazing as she arrived at the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City, wearing a satin wrap dress by Off-White.

Displaying her style, the 38-year-old Power actress completed her look with silver hoop earrings, silver metallic stilettos, a shimmery leather drawstring handbag, and baby hairs bedazzled with rhinestones.

Congratulations are due to the young Black designer, who not only secured a $400,000 check, but also a year of mentorship from a CFDA member.

“I am so grateful to my parents for giving up so much that allowed me to be here, to my team who, through all the full-time jobs and all the leaving early, allow us to make this collection, and thank you to the judges for seeing something in me,” Christopher said in his heartwarming acceptance speech.

Relocated from Baton Rouge to Brooklyn, Christopher gained a fan base with celebrities like Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Tracee Ellis Ross thanks to his eye-catching eveningwear, featuring bold colors and glittering sequins.