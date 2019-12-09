Beyoncé Reveals How She Feels About 'Fluctuating Weight' On Cover Of ELLE Magazine Wearing Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

Beyoncé is kicking off 2020 with a bang on the cover of ELLE magazine's January issue. Wearing pieces from her long awaited Ivy Park x Adidas collection, of course, the Beyhive is shook!

"This new [Ivy Park] line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power,” Beyoncé told ELLE. “I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in Ivy Park. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”

We can't wait to get our hands on this new collection, that is rumored to be dropping in Jan, 2020!