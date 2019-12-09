Beyoncé Reveals How She Feels About 'Fluctuating Weight' On Cover Of ELLE Magazine Wearing Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Beyoncé is kicking off 2020 with a bang on the cover of ELLE magazine's January issue. Wearing pieces from her long awaited Ivy Park x Adidas collection, of course, the Beyhive is shook!
"This new [Ivy Park] line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power,” Beyoncé told ELLE. “I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in Ivy Park. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”
We can't wait to get our hands on this new collection, that is rumored to be dropping in Jan, 2020!
Not only did the superstar and business mogul make Ivy Park a gender neautral brand, she also added footwear to the line for the first time.
Beyoncé also opened up to the editors at Elle about her weight fluctuating, just like the rest of us women.
"If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them," Bey told ELLE. "But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. Giving zero 🤬s is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills.”
The photos were shot by Beyoncé's dear friend, Melina Matsoukas, and styled by Karen Langley.
(Photo: Melina Matsoukas for Elle Magazine)
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
