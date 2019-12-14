Kenya Moore Posts Photos Of Herself From The 1993 Miss Universe Pageant

Ty Dolla $ign Debuts New Model Girlfriend And Is Already Making Holiday Plans
Kenya Moore is relishing in the reality that for the first time in history, Black women have won all major crowns in the pageant world!
RELATED | Brown Skin Girl!: The World Rejoices As Zozibini Tunzi From South Africa Is Crowned Miss Universe 2019
“History was made last night. For the first time in history the titleholders of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the world are all BLACK WOMEN,” Kenya excitedly captioned an Instagram post highlighting pageant winners from the past and present. “We cannot be or exist without recognizing the women who opened those doors for us to come after.”
RELATED | Everything You Need To Know About The New Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi Of South Africa
After paying homage to other pageant beauties, the second Black woman to win Miss USA continued, “I’m so very proud to be a part of history and most importantly a part of global recognition the Black is indeed Beautiful. We are a real force to be reckoned with and we will continue to show the world what Black Girl Magic really is!”
Delighted to show off her very own pageant moments, the Real Housewives of Atlanta beauty queen later shared a photo collage from her days as Miss USA.
“I was the Statue of Liberty,” she captioned the fabulous throwback photos from 1993.
In the photo to the left, Kenya glows as a top-six finalist at the Miss Universe pageant. With her Miss USA sash on full display, the 5’10” beauty looked the part in a fabulous glittery gown.
On the other photo, Kenya can be seen flaunting her stunning tresses and toned body in a red, low-cut bodysuit with patterned bike shorts underneath.
Although Keyna didn’t take home the Miss Universe crown in 1993, we're positive the 48-year-old new mom has found the fountain of youth because seriously has not aged a day.
In case you missed it, all major 2019 pageant titles now belong to Black women; Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Miss International Queen Jazell Barbie Royale, and now Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh!
(Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
