Kenya Moore Posts Photos Of Herself From The 1993 Miss Universe Pageant

Kenya Moore is relishing in the reality that for the first time in history, Black women have won all major crowns in the pageant world!

RELATED | Brown Skin Girl!: The World Rejoices As Zozibini Tunzi From South Africa Is Crowned Miss Universe 2019

“History was made last night. For the first time in history the titleholders of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the world are all BLACK WOMEN,” Kenya excitedly captioned an Instagram post highlighting pageant winners from the past and present. “We cannot be or exist without recognizing the women who opened those doors for us to come after.”

RELATED | Everything You Need To Know About The New Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi Of South Africa

After paying homage to other pageant beauties, the second Black woman to win Miss USA continued, “I’m so very proud to be a part of history and most importantly a part of global recognition the Black is indeed Beautiful. We are a real force to be reckoned with and we will continue to show the world what Black Girl Magic really is!”

Delighted to show off her very own pageant moments, the Real Housewives of Atlanta beauty queen later shared a photo collage from her days as Miss USA.