Brown Skin Girl!: The World Rejoices As Zozibini Tunzi From South Africa Is Crowned Miss Universe 2019

Written by Tweety Elitou

Introducing the newly crowned Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi!

All eyes were glued to the television on Sunday night (Dec. 8) as the Mouawad “Power of Unity” crown was placed upon Miss South Africa's head. RELATED | WATCH: Miss Teen USA 2019 Is 18-Year-Old Kaliegh Garris And She’s Rocking Her Natural Kinky Curls

In case you missed it, the moment was an entire mood as the natural hair beauty queen secured the prestigious title during the annual competition, which consisted of 89 other pageant contestants from all over the world.

While Zozibini may have been representing South Africa with style and sophistication, we think we speak for the Black community when we say the 26-year-old public relations professional and anti-violence activist did this for every Brown Skin Girl watching! This may explain why the mocha-skinned beauty told the pageant’s host, Steve Harvey, that Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” was on rotation each morning as she prepared for the big day.

“We are slowing moving to a time where women like myself can finally find a place in society, [and] can finally know they’re beautiful,” said Zozibini.

“Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it,” Zozibini passionately wrote on her Instagram. “May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine.” She continued, “I proudly state my name Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019!” Proud of her fellow Black sister, Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes (Angola) congratulated the newly crowned winner with an Instagram post: “Congrats girl you did us very proud." What made the win even more endearing was the fact that this year’s pageant was aired live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Even Mr. Harvey wanted a piece of her-story, asking the newly crowned beauty to sign his embellished jacket.

Zozibini may be sitting on a throne, but that didn't stop the humble Miss Universe from thanking her family for their continued support.

“I am because you are. You’ve given me life, you’ve raised me to be the woman I am so that I can stand in a far away land proudly knowing where I’m rooted and where I come from. You’ve sacrificed so much and fought battles I don’t even know about, everything so that we could have all the opportunities the Universe has to offer,” she wrote. She added, “I am forever grateful and hope to make you proud, every single day of my life!”

With this big win, all four major 2019 pageant titles now belong to Black women; Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris, and now, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi! RELATED | God Bless Miss USA We can officially say, 2019 was all about #BlackGirlMagic!