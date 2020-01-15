Ellen DeGeneres Loses It In Unboxing Video After Beyoncé Gifts Her Adidas x Ivy Park Collection

In case you haven’t heard, Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of her upcoming IVY PARK x Adidas collection. To promote the highly-anticipated line, the singer has been gifting her famous friends a literal closet filled with the entire collection. The latest A-list celebrity she’s gifted was Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen shared her excitement on Instagram by posting a video of the orange mobile closet. She said, “How do you top this one, I have to send something to Beyoncé!” Bey also wrote a heartfelt note which reads, "Here is something special from my Adidas x Ivy Park collection. I've selected some of my favorites for you. With love and respect, Beyoncé."

Beyonce’s "Formation" song is playing softly in the background while Ellen browses the highly anticipated collection. She expresses that she hasn’t seen the entire collection yet, but the ivory and burgundy track pants may be her favorite from the line.

See below!