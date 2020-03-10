Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans By Debuting Her Short Natural Hair After Reportedly Receiving An Unexpected Big Chop

On Monday (March 9), Kylie Jenner showed off her new growth after undergoing the big chop a few months ago.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality star posted a video to her 100 million followers giving them a sneak peek at her “length check” while dyeing her roots at home.

Since the 22-year-old mogul is very committed to her lace front wigs, it’s pretty rare to see her flaunting her natural hair on social media. But as we know, you need to check in on your natural hair from time to time.

In the video, Kylie is seen shaking her visibly wet, chin-length bob with the caption that reads: “Roots almost there,” referencing her new auburn hair color. The selfie queen is wearing a Stormi’s World T-shirt while using the butterfly filter with three of the colorful, animated insects hovering around her head.

We love to see Kylie's natural hair, maybe she'll show it off more often!