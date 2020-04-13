Floyd Mayweather Gives Fans A Glimpse Inside His $1 Million Closet

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
We all know that Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is the king of flaunting his extravagant lifestyle.
The undefeated champion is putting his riches on full display via Instagram yet again — and this time it's with a photo of his luxe closet. The retired boxer’s caption read: “Another part of my closet.”
The multi-millionaire’s comments were turned off, so fans weren’t able to comment on his latest grand reveal.
No stranger to showing off the fruits of his labor, Floyd also gave fans a peek of his new $60 million jet that he gifted himself for his 41st birthday a couple of years ago.
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
