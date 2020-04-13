Floyd Mayweather Gives Fans A Glimpse Inside His $1 Million Closet

Floyd Mayweather

See the boxing champ flaunt his riches.

Published 21 hours ago

We all know that Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is the king of flaunting his extravagant lifestyle.  

The undefeated champion is putting his riches on full display via Instagram yet again — and this time it's with a photo of his luxe closet. The retired boxer’s caption read: “Another part of my closet.”

The multi-millionaire’s comments were turned off, so fans weren’t able to comment on his latest grand reveal.

No stranger to showing off the fruits of his labor, Floyd also gave fans a peek of his new $60 million jet that he gifted himself for his 41st birthday a couple of years ago.  

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

