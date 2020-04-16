Kandi Burruss’ 4-Month-Old Daughter Lands Modeling Gig With Million-Dollar Smile

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Kandi Burruss is all about making business moves and collecting bank, so best believe the mother of three has passed down her go-get it mentality to her children, Riley, Ace, and now baby Blaze.
Despite there being a quarantine, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has found yet another way to keep busy—as her new baby daughter’s photographer.
Born last November via surrogate, Miss Blaze Tucker has already secured her first modeling gig for her parents' children's lifestyle brand, Raising Ace. And, of course, her photos have fans swooning!
Wearing an Iconic Giraffe 100% cotton bodysuit ($14.99) with matching white hat, the 4-month-old cutie won the hearts of many with her million-dollar smile and adorable personality.
“I love her smile,” Kandi captioned her daughter’s photos on Instagram. “@blazetucker is always smiling! Hat & bodysuit from @shopraisingace.”
Raising Ace is a lifestyle brand for children created by Blaze’s 4-year-old big brother, Ace, along with mom and dad Todd Tucker. It’s a family business!
So glad to see the Tuckers are giving their children a head start in the business world. Smart move.
(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
