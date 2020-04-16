Kandi Burruss’ 4-Month-Old Daughter Lands Modeling Gig With Million-Dollar Smile

Kandi Burruss is all about making business moves and collecting bank, so best believe the mother of three has passed down her go-get it mentality to her children, Riley, Ace, and now baby Blaze .

Despite there being a quarantine, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has found yet another way to keep busy—as her new baby daughter’s photographer.

Born last November via surrogate, Miss Blaze Tucker has already secured her first modeling gig for her parents' children's lifestyle brand, Raising Ace. And, of course, her photos have fans swooning!