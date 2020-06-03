Cardi B's Stylist Calls Out Fashion Designers For Wanting A Feature But Lack Support For Black Lives Matter

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Kollin Carter known for putting together some of Cardi B’s most iconic looks has had enough of fashion designers who aren’t speaking out against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's murder.
The LA based stylist, took to his Instagram page to express his outrage against brands who are emailing him for placements, yet are silent about the Black Lives Matter movement.
“For you to be in my email begging for placements but have nothing to say when it comes to this matter is disgusting,” wrote the stylist in a feed post. “Don’t use us when it’s convenient for you to then turn around and not stand with us.”
We couldn’t agree with Kollin more, a lot of brands and designers love Black culture when it is beneficial to their bottom line.
In the accompanying caption, Kollin wrote, “I will make it my duty to not associate myself or my clients with you guys anymore. You take from the culture, and us brown Men and Woman for your traffic and profit but have absolutely nothing to say now.”
He continued, “Where’s the energy you had when the kangaroos in Australia were dying? You should be f**king ashamed of yourselves.”
Kollin also posted about the importance of the Black vote and reminding his 206k followers to get out there and vote!
(Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS