Cardi B's Stylist Calls Out Fashion Designers For Wanting A Feature But Lack Support For Black Lives Matter

Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Kollin Carter known for putting together some of Cardi B’s most iconic looks has had enough of fashion designers who aren’t speaking out against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

The LA based stylist, took to his Instagram page to express his outrage against brands who are emailing him for placements, yet are silent about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“For you to be in my email begging for placements but have nothing to say when it comes to this matter is disgusting,” wrote the stylist in a feed post. “Don’t use us when it’s convenient for you to then turn around and not stand with us.”