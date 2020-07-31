Black Twitter Goes Crazy Over Blue Ivy’s Cameo in Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’

The eight-year-old does more than just quietly sit in the background but putting on performances that immediately had Black Twitter cheering for her.

For the release of Beyoncé’s Black Is King visual album for Disney+, Blue Ivy made more than one cameo appearance and looks amazing in each effort.

Seen spinning in a gold aerial hoop wearing a sequined leotard and glitter eye shadow, she is also seen playing with her mother and poses with her younger sister Rumi and her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson.

“Black Is King is finally here! Now I'm so excited you guys get to watch it tonight on Disney+. It's been a year in the making,” Beyoncé said in a video on Good Morning America. “I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors and actors and creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of The Lion King. The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings, and raw new talent, but it all started in my backyard.”

We also see Blue in the visual for “Spirit,” which pulls the same footage from Bey’s music video that premiered last year ahead of The Lion King's release.