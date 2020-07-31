Black Twitter Goes Crazy Over Blue Ivy’s Cameo in Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’

during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Black Twitter Goes Crazy Over Blue Ivy’s Cameo in Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’

The eight-year-old does more than just quietly sit in the background of her mom’s visual album.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

For the release of Beyoncé’s Black Is King visual album for Disney+, Blue Ivy made more than one cameo appearance and looks amazing in each effort. 

The eight-year-old does more than just quietly sit in the background but putting on performances that immediately had Black Twitter cheering for her.

RELATED: Beyoncé Drops Stunning Trailer For Visual Album 'Black Is King'

Seen spinning in a gold aerial hoop wearing a sequined leotard and glitter eye shadow, she is also seen playing with her mother and poses with her younger sister Rumi and her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson

“Black Is King is finally here! Now I'm so excited you guys get to watch it tonight on Disney+. It's been a year in the making,” Beyoncé said in a video on Good Morning America. “I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors and actors and creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of The Lion King. The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings, and raw new talent, but it all started in my backyard.”

RELATED: Watch The Epic Trailer For Beyoncé’s New Visual Album ‘Black Is King’

We also see Blue in the visual for “Spirit,” which pulls the same footage from Bey’s music video that premiered last year ahead of The Lion King's release.

Blue also appears in “My Power,” and “Brown Skin Girl,” which she was later awarded for her first BET Award. 

With the full visual album now streaming on Disney+, Blue Ivy is just getting started in hopefully one of her many spotlight appearances. 

Go Blue!  

(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC