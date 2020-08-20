Gimme Everything You Got!: Cardi B Releases Amazing Official 'WAP' Merchandise After Song Goes No.1

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are on fire!
The rap queens continue to celebrate the success of their smash single "WAP," making history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with the most first-week streams and as the most streamed track of 2020. Well, now Cardi released merch for the hotties and Bardi gang.
On Tuesday, the Bronx rapper gifted fans with the track's official merch, offering pieces such as graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants. The drop also includes graffiti print sports bras and biker shorts and umbrellas and raincoats to keep fans dry throughout the transitional months.
The 27-year-old Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to make the announcement, saying, 'My official WAP Merch collection is available NOW! Click the link in my bio to shop!'
The bulk of the collection continues the black and pink color scheme seen on the "WAP" cover art and official music video. There's also a movie poster graphic on a couple of pieces and colorful graffiti throughout.
The items range from $25 to $125 and are available now at Cardi's Online store. The pieces are expected to ship anywhere between six to 12 weeks after purchase.
Which piece will you be purchasing? We are loving the pink hoodie!
(Photo: Getty Images)
