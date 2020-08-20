Gimme Everything You Got!: Cardi B Releases Amazing Official 'WAP' Merchandise After Song Goes No.1

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are on fire!

The rap queens continue to celebrate the success of their smash single "WAP," making history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with the most first-week streams and as the most streamed track of 2020. Well, now Cardi released merch for the hotties and Bardi gang.

On Tuesday, the Bronx rapper gifted fans with the track's official merch, offering pieces such as graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants. The drop also includes graffiti print sports bras and biker shorts and umbrellas and raincoats to keep fans dry throughout the transitional months.