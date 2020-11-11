Trending :

Drip 2!: Get Ready for Beyoncè's New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection Dropping Next Week

The beyhive is hoping to get their hands on this collection!

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

Beyoncé just revealed that second installment of Ivy Park’s Drip 2. collection will be arriving shortly, and the hive is excited!

The famous singer and business mogul announced on Tuesday night that she will be releasing a new Black Pack collection from her Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 collaboration.

Set to be released on Adidas.com in the US on Nov. 17, globally on Nov. 18 and in stores on Nov. 19, the Drip 2 Black Pack features the same parkas, bodysuits, sports bras, leggings and other sporty silhouettes from her most recent collection but in a black and tan colorway.

The Drip 2 which were designed in coral, lime and hunter green were released on Oct. 29 and sold out in minutes.

To further our excitement, Queen Bey captioned the Instagram post: “Drip 2: Black Pack US Adidas.com Nov 17 / Global Adidas.com Nov 18 / In-store Nov 19 #adidasxIVYPARK #ThisIsMyPark

Hopefully we get lucky this time around and get ourselves a piece from the collection, this time around!

