Drip 2!: Get Ready for Beyoncè's New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection Dropping Next Week

Beyoncé just revealed that second installment of Ivy Park’s Drip 2. collection will be arriving shortly, and the hive is excited!

The famous singer and business mogul announced on Tuesday night that she will be releasing a new Black Pack collection from her Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 collaboration.

Set to be released on Adidas.com in the US on Nov. 17, globally on Nov. 18 and in stores on Nov. 19, the Drip 2 Black Pack features the same parkas, bodysuits, sports bras, leggings and other sporty silhouettes from her most recent collection but in a black and tan colorway.

