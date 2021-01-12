Naomi Osaka Makes Her Luxury Fashion Debut As Louis Vuitton's Newest Brand Ambassador

Naomi Osaka had a great 2020, and 2021 is looking to be just as significant for the tennis champ. Louis Vuitton announced that they have enlisted the beloved tennis star to become its new brand ambassador. Spotlighted in Spring/Summer 2021 fashions, the campaign was shot by the house's artistic director of women's collections, Nicolas Ghesquière.

One of the first Black women to hold the mantle of brand ambassador for the luxury house, Osaka wears her curly hair in her natural 'fro for the SS21 campaign as a nod to her signature on-court look. The three-time Grand Slam champ also sports one of Ghesquière's colorful seasonal T-shirts, elevated with illustrative prints and a golden sash that encircles her arm as if in homage to her champion legacy. Finally, Osaka totes a minute shoulder bag realized in Louis Vuitton's monogram canvas, uniting the star athlete with the house's key iconography.

"Naomi is an exceptional woman who represents her generation and is also a role model for everyone," Nicolas said. "Her career and convictions are inspiring. I am in awe of Naomi. She stays true to herself and doesn't compromise on her values."