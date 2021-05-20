Trending:

Kaavia James Unboxes Her New Valentino Bag, And Her Reaction Is Priceless!

See Kaavia James Unbox Her New Valentino Bag!

Kaavia James Unboxes Her New Valentino Bag, And Her Reaction Is Priceless!

Gabrielle Union shared the video of her little one on TikTok.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are raising a fashionista-in-the-making! Known for documenting Baby Kaavia's hilarious and downright adorable moments, the famous couple did not disappoint with their latest video showing their baby girl unboxing her first luxury purse.  

On Wednesday, the proud mom posted a TikTok video showing the 2-year-old receiving her brand new Valentino handbag. In the clip, the toddler gasps in awe before Union asks, "Can you say, Valentino?"

@gabunion

Not her sleeping with her purse 😂 ##valentino ##thankyou ##kaaviajames ##toddlertok

♬ original sound - Gab Union

In the sweet clip, Kaavia responds with her best pronunciation of the luxury brand's name.

RELATED | Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s New Children’s Book Was Inspired By Daughter Kaavia James

"I'm a doctor," she shared, modeling her black mini handbag over her shoulder. Later in the video, the 'Shady Baby' insists on holding onto her fashion-forward gift. She even laid on the floor cuddling it!

"Not her sleeping with her purse," the fashionable mom captioned the viral video. Such a priceless moment!

(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in style