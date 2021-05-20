Kaavia James Unboxes Her New Valentino Bag, And Her Reaction Is Priceless!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are raising a fashionista-in-the-making! Known for documenting Baby Kaavia's hilarious and downright adorable moments, the famous couple did not disappoint with their latest video showing their baby girl unboxing her first luxury purse.

On Wednesday, the proud mom posted a TikTok video showing the 2-year-old receiving her brand new Valentino handbag. In the clip, the toddler gasps in awe before Union asks, "Can you say, Valentino?"