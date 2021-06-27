Trending:

Oh, Baby!: Cardi B Rocks A D&G Embellished Jumpsuit To Announce Her Pregnancy At The BET Awards 2021

Offset and Cardi B. are expecting baby no. 2!

Written by Tweety Elitou

Cardi B dropped jaws when she appeared onstage at the BET Awards 2021 with her baby bump on full display! The surprise moment came as she performed with Migos, which included her doting husband Offset!

See the jaw-dropping pregnancy reveal below! 

Style by Kollin Carter, the "Up" rapper styled in a custom Dolce and Gabbana sheer jumpsuit that featured thousands of crystal embellishments.

Cardi later shared the exciting news with her Instagram fans by posting this stunning maternity photo.

Congratulations to the growing family! This makes baby no. 2 for the loving couple.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

