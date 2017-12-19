NeNe Leakes Upgraded From 'Grocery Store Cake' To This Masterpiece For Her 50th Bday

RHOA star NeNe Leakes has come a long way! Sure, her career has taken off far past reality stardom, having gone on to scripted roles, comedy, designing, etc. — but we’re talking about how she’s literally leveled up in the baked goods department. NeNe turned 50 this past week (Dec. 13) and admitted that her hubby, Gregg, usually buys her “grocery store cake” while posting a pic of the fantastic cake he bought her for her milestone birthday this year.
She hosted a star-studded (Keke Wyatt performed!) holiday/birthday bash at #CasaLeakes complete with five wardrobe changes, and a grocery store cake probably wouldn’t have cut it for this shindig. The custom confection had eight tiers, each one dedicated to a different designer with one displaying “NeNe” in huge blinged out letters. Yes, this was a VERY NeNe-like cake.
The cake was created by ATL baked goods hot spots My Fair Sweets and Sassy Girl Cakes. Not only was the cake stunning, but NeNe says it was tasty, too. My Fair Sweets will be kicking off season four of Cake Hunters, so you did good, Gregg!
The bakers literally had to build this cake from the ground up, but it was all worth it because NeNe thoroughly enjoyed everything, from the cake to Keke, on her special day.
