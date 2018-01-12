Whoa Baby!: See Toya Wright Flawlessly Slay This Nude Maternity Shoot

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
Toya Wright’s been consistently serving us lewks during her entire pregnancy, but her latest one takes the cake. She debuted a jaw-dropping pic from her maternity shoot today that shows the TV personality completely nude lying in a bed of flowers in all her bump glory.
“She loves the smell of bloomed sun flowers and new beginnings...And all it took was a little Reign,” she captioned the shot.
Toya’s 19-year-old daughter, Reginae Carter, whom she shares with Lil Wayne, re-posted the pic on her own IG account with the caption, “Wow 😍😱.” Obviously, she’s just as obsessed with her baby sis as her mom.
We don't doubt Reign will be smothered with an abundance of love. Toya is already rocking a custom “Reign” necklace while awaiting the arrival of her baby girl. Although Twitter seemed to have a problem with the full name Toya has chosen, this mom isn’t sweatin’ it!
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
