Whoa Baby!: See Toya Wright Flawlessly Slay This Nude Maternity Shoot

She's GLOWING.

Published 3 hours ago

Toya Wright’s been consistently serving us lewks during her entire pregnancy, but her latest one takes the cake. She debuted a jaw-dropping pic from her maternity shoot today that shows the TV personality completely nude lying in a bed of flowers in all her bump glory.

“She loves the smell of bloomed sun flowers and new beginnings...And all it took was a little Reign,” she captioned the shot. 

Toya’s 19-year-old daughter, Reginae Carter, whom she shares with Lil Wayne, re-posted the pic on her own IG account with the caption, “Wow 😍😱.” Obviously, she’s just as obsessed with her baby sis as her mom. 

We don't doubt Reign will be smothered with an abundance of love. Toya is already rocking a custom “Reign” necklace while awaiting the arrival of her baby girl. Although Twitter seemed to have a problem with the full name Toya has chosen, this mom isn’t sweatin’ it! 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

