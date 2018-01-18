See Will Smith Living His Best Life On A Trip To The 'Down Under'

Will Smith got on Instagram about a month ago, but his account is already gold! We've thoroughly enjoyed him scolding Willow for talking while he was "doing an Instagram" and showing off Jada's edgy new cut, but the Hollywood star has taken his IG antics Sydney, Australia, for a Bright promo tour.

He shows off ocean views, Australian cuisine, an array wildlife and, of course, it wouldn't be a Will Smith 'gram without his LOL-worthy quips along the way. Plan your next vacay to the land "down under" with the guide courtesy of the Fresh Prince.

Will touched down in Australia and his first stop was to grab a pic in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House, because that's what you do when you're an Instagram god...