See Will Smith Living His Best Life On A Trip To The 'Down Under'

See Keyshia Ka'Oir Put Her Unbelievable 22-Inch Waist On Display In This Sparkly Gucci Mini Dress
"Diamonds all over my body."
Will Smith got on Instagram about a month ago, but his account is already gold! We've thoroughly enjoyed him scolding Willow for talking while he was "doing an Instagram" and showing off Jada's edgy new cut, but the Hollywood star has taken his IG antics Sydney, Australia, for a Bright promo tour.
He shows off ocean views, Australian cuisine, an array wildlife and, of course, it wouldn't be a Will Smith 'gram without his LOL-worthy quips along the way. Plan your next vacay to the land "down under" with the guide courtesy of the Fresh Prince.
Will touched down in Australia and his first stop was to grab a pic in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House, because that's what you do when you're an Instagram god...
Then he did another IG must — post a food pic! We are currently on the hunt for a Green Pea Pancake because, well, Will Smith said it’s good.
Will rode the seas at Bondi Beach aboard a tiny boat and gave us this amazing quote: "I'm taking repeated blows to my genitalia!"
He also got a traditional welcome courtesy of Aunty Marg, not to be confused with his actual auntie.
Then he threatened to sue this coffee company — jokingly...we think.
He linked up with his Bright co-stars for brekkie.
Will visted Featherdale Wildlife Park where he filmed a bit he called "When dumb people get bit."
He narrated the rest of his zoo tour with help from a snake and a koala bear. Amazing!
TRENDING IN STYLE
"Diamonds all over my body."
She’s making a major change to her famous physique.
COMMENTS