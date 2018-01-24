Whoa Baby!: Kim Kardashian Is Already Gunning For Baby No. 4

It’s been all of but 10 days since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby girl, Chicago West has descended upon us via the gestational carrier gods, but Kim is already on to the next—the next baby that is! The 37 year-old, who’s now a mom of three is talking baby no. 4, and has already asked her gestational carrier if she wants to carry another child for her says Daily Mail. No word on if the woman has yes yet.

If Daily Mail’s anonymous source is right, we could we have a whole list of possible baby names that could totally work for baby no. 4, and most importantly coincide with KimYe’s aesthetic. Chicago was named after dad Kanye's native, so there’s a big possibility gender neutral name, Calabasas, is very much on the table.