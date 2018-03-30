See The Insane Regimen Halle Berry Sticks To In Order To Maintain Her Flawless Body

Halle Berry stays keeping her 2.6 million Instagram followers in the gym trying to keep up with her #FitnessFriday posts on the ‘gram. From her flawlessly shaped abs to her perfectly toned legs, she's body goals!

Have you ever wanted to know how the 51-year-old actress keeps her body a vision of perfection? Well, you’re in luck! Thanks to E! News’ recent interview with her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, we have some insight of how the mother of two keeps it all the way together! Here’s what we know:

She goes HARD “I have never met anybody that works harder and trains harder and is just so resilient. She is getting faster, stronger and becoming more athletic. I've never met another person who can do it like her,” Thomas shared with E! News.

She Works Out 5x's A Week “We typically meet up every day, five days a week. She's putting in the work. She doesn't mess around.” She Mixes It Up “You better believing we are doing some boxing, some kick boxing, some Muay Thai... I'm definitely working on those skill sets with her and she's also doing strength and conditioning.”

She Does More Reps For A Good Reason “The time-tested concept of doing higher volume, more reps. We combine lower weights with higher repetition, and also using your body weight more. Going outside, not having to be fixed to a certain machine.” She Not Afraid To Lift “She's using kettle bells, bar bells, dumbbells, working on the pull up bar, doing dips, sprinting pushing heavy things, pulling stuff. It's just a really dynamic way to jump start anyone's metabolism.”

She Loves Push-Ups “She loves to train her core, her legs. She likes to work her upper body as well. She likes to do push-ups. I don't think there is a push-up out there that she can't do.” She Chooses Her Diet Wisely “A high-fat, moderate protein and low-carb, low-sugar diet works for me. This is the same diet that Halle is also following. Halle naturally was eating a Ketogenic diet and it works for her. I always suggest to eat real food that comes from the kitchen opposed from a laboratory.” Finally some answers, cause we’re trying to be on our Halle Berry this summer!

Written by Tweety Elitou