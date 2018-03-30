Zamn Zaddy! Wiz Khalifa's Bod Goes From Bite-Sized Snack To A WHOLE Meal

#Couplecam: Venus Williams Strolls The Streets Of NYC With Millionaire Boyfriend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Wiz Khalifa was feeling himself this week on the ‘gram and with good reason! The 30-year-old rapper has always been slim and trim while rocking his skinny jeans on stage, but the past couple months he’s been undergoing a major body transformation.
On Thursday (Mar. 29) Wiz posted his rock-hard results proudly with the caption, “This ain’t one of those posts where i talk about some shit other than what’s in the fuccin photo. Oh no, this is clearly to show off my body cause i fuccin worked for it and I’m proud of it.”
The reveal caught fans by surprise because Wiz is sporting a much more swole physique in the pic, but it shouldn’t since he’s been chronicling his fit journey the entire time. Wiz has been taking training in MMA since last summer at Unbreakable Gym in West Hollywood. He’s also added strength training to his classes to bulk up.
The training for Wiz has become a healthy obsession amid his breakup earlier this year with ex-girlfriend, model Izabela Guedes, and has helped him manage his hectic lifestyle. “Having two sets of trainers has pushed my mind and body to places I never thought it could go,” he said on his birthday last fall. “Thank you to my @unbreakableperformance team for helping me find a new passion.” He added, “I’m workin on myself and you should too.”
What do you think about Wiz Khalifa’s gains? Snack or meal?
(Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS