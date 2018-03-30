Zamn Zaddy! Wiz Khalifa's Bod Goes From Bite-Sized Snack To A WHOLE Meal

Wiz Khalifa was feeling himself this week on the ‘gram and with good reason! The 30-year-old rapper has always been slim and trim while rocking his skinny jeans on stage, but the past couple months he’s been undergoing a major body transformation.

On Thursday (Mar. 29) Wiz posted his rock-hard results proudly with the caption, “This ain’t one of those posts where i talk about some shit other than what’s in the fuccin photo. Oh no, this is clearly to show off my body cause i fuccin worked for it and I’m proud of it.”