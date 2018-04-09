Cardi B Spills On The Black Market Ass Shots She Got At 21-Years-Old

“’Slim waist, ass fat (fat), my shit is caked up,” Cardi B squawks on her track “Bickenhead” off her new album. The femcee has made it no secret that ass was paid for, however she’s never spilled the tea as far as how, when, and why—till now. In a recent interview for GQ, Cardi gives up the back story of her butt injections which were done illegally when she was 21-years-old.
She has already been a few years into her stripping career and wanted a fat ass for two critical reasons, to impress a cheating boyfriend and for more shmoney, since her more endowed colleagues were making more than she was at the time. So for $800 she got her dream booty in a basement apartment in Queens, where a woman injected her with filler.
"They don't numb your ass with anything," she tells GQ. "It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days."
Luckily, for her she was pleased with the final product when many of these black market situations can go south real quick, especially since her curves have had a huge helping hand in career overall. Cardi initially wanted a touch-up though but that part didn’t pan out the way she planned. "But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up 'cause she's supposedly killed somebody. Well"—Cardi clarifies with c'est la vie insouciance—"somebody died on her table."
After spilling that alarming story, Cardi dished on wedding plans with Offset including a date and location. She talks of a fall wedding ceremony in Atlanta, but doesn't specify the year. So will Baby Bardi come first and then marriage? Or vice versus? Guess we’ll have to keep up with Cardi to find out.
To read Cardi B's complete interview with GQ click here.
(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN MIAMI)
