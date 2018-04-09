Cardi B Spills On The Black Market Ass Shots She Got At 21-Years-Old

“’Slim waist, ass fat (fat), my shit is caked up,” Cardi B squawks on her track “Bickenhead” off her new album. The femcee has made it no secret that ass was paid for, however she’s never spilled the tea as far as how, when, and why—till now. In a recent interview for GQ, Cardi gives up the back story of her butt injections which were done illegally when she was 21-years-old.

She has already been a few years into her stripping career and wanted a fat ass for two critical reasons, to impress a cheating boyfriend and for more shmoney, since her more endowed colleagues were making more than she was at the time. So for $800 she got her dream booty in a basement apartment in Queens, where a woman injected her with filler.