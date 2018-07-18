Here's Why Cardi B Hasn't Gotten a Nanny for Baby Kulture

Cardi B spoke to her followers—via a toy monkey—updating them on all things baby Kulture Kiari. The rapper welcomed her first daughter with husband Offset (this is his fourth child—he has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie, from previous relationships) just over a week ago.

Surprisingly, she has not gotten a nanny since for Kulture. “I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work,” she explained.

“My mom has not left my sight, not one time. This is her first grandkid… So this is all new to her again, just as it is new to me,” she explained in the video. “My sister has not left my sight at all. She’s such a good helping hand, and my dad, he’s just running errands for me in New York.”