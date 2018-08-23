Cardi B Updates Fans On Her Sex Life With Juicy X-Rated Details

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Whew! Get Cardi B some ice water because the platinum-award-winning rapper is in her feelings, and let's just say it can get rated X-rated, quick!
The new mom recently turned to Twitter to announce to the world she's all healed up from giving birth to her first child, Kulture, with her husband, Offset.
In our opinion, she seems more than ecstatic that her healing countdown is complete.
See for yourself the multiple posts that have us thinking there is another meaning to her lyrics, "drip, drip."
Oh, my!
ICYMI: Cardi already told fans that she was eagerly waiting to get back to loving her man, but for those who still think she's giving TMI, she's answered more intimate sex questions before.
Just saying.
