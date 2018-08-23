Cardi B Updates Fans On Her Sex Life With Juicy X-Rated Details

Giving a whole new meaning to "drip, drip."

Published 6 days ago

Whew! Get Cardi B some ice water because the platinum-award-winning rapper is in her feelings, and let's just say it can get rated X-rated, quick! 

The new mom recently turned to Twitter to announce to the world she's all healed up from giving birth to her first child, Kulture, with her husband, Offset. 

In our opinion, she seems more than ecstatic that her healing countdown is complete

See for yourself the multiple posts that have us thinking there is another meaning to her lyrics, "drip, drip." 

Oh, my!

ICYMI: Cardi already told fans that she was eagerly waiting to get back to loving her man, but for those who still think she's giving TMI, she's answered more intimate sex questions before.

Just saying.

