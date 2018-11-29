Twitter Goes TF Off On The Wests For Flying Private While Cardi B Swears To Never Jet Set Again

Private jets are getting a bad rap these days.

The Wests like to do everything in style, but their recent choice of travel have many fans wondering if it is at the cost of the environment.

Recently, Kim Kardashian took to the ‘gram to share that she and Kanye West were set to travel in style in a super luxe private jet.

“No big deal, just taking a private 747,” Kim says, as she takes us towards the gigantic plane.

“This is how he does it now, only 747s,” the boasting wife of rapper Kanye says before panning over to show her man walking to his jet with pride.

Kim then takes us on a tour of the panache 747 that has bedrooms, fancy bathrooms and plenty of chairs with leg space. There is also a room set up for just chilling.

Kim also bragged of bringing her trainer on board so that she can never miss a workout moment.

Not sure how safe it is to do jumping jacks on a plane, but OK, Kim, we see you!

While the Wests may think it's no biggie, according to the Twitterverse, it is very much a big deal. The extravagant plane is known for the large amount of air pollution that tampers with our air quality. 

See how Twitter reacted to the couple's private jet moment:

Meanwhile, rapper Cardi B vowed never again to use a private jet as her means of travel, but it’s not because she wants to save the earth.

On her way to New York, her jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Chicago and the new mother wasn’t happy about it.

"I'm stuck in Chicago. We had to do an emergency landing in Chicago. And let me tell you something. I'm not taking no more f****ing jets," she stated in her IG Stories.

Well, looks like each of these celebrities are on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to private jets, just like the rest of society.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar, Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

