Twitter Goes TF Off On The Wests For Flying Private While Cardi B Swears To Never Jet Set Again

“No big deal, just taking a private 747,” Kim says, as she takes us towards the gigantic plane.

Recently, Kim Kardashian took to the ‘gram to share that she and Kanye West were set to travel in style in a super luxe private jet.

The Wests like to do everything in style, but their recent choice of travel have many fans wondering if it is at the cost of the environment.

“This is how he does it now, only 747s,” the boasting wife of rapper Kanye says before panning over to show her man walking to his jet with pride.

Kim then takes us on a tour of the panache 747 that has bedrooms, fancy bathrooms and plenty of chairs with leg space. There is also a room set up for just chilling.

Kim also bragged of bringing her trainer on board so that she can never miss a workout moment.

Not sure how safe it is to do jumping jacks on a plane, but OK, Kim, we see you!

While the Wests may think it's no biggie, according to the Twitterverse, it is very much a big deal. The extravagant plane is known for the large amount of air pollution that tampers with our air quality.

See how Twitter reacted to the couple's private jet moment: