See Porsha Williams' Extravagant Winter Wonderland-Themed Baby Shower

Porsha Williams had the perfect baby shower to celebrate her future princess and bundle of joy! The future Mrs. McKinley not only had a fairytale proposal, but Porsha definitely had a fairytale baby shower to match. Porsha and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, gave People an exclusive peek into their winter-themed baby shower on Feb. 24 and what they’re most excited about for their new adventure of parenthood. Porsha explained that she is "most excited to look into [her] eyes for the first time. I’m also excited for her to meet her daddy face-to-face for the first time,” and added, “I’m also so excited to read her her first book, do late-night feedings and have the privilege of singing lullabies to our baby girl!”

Eighty guests, including her cast mates Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille, wore all-white and were surrounded by snowflake ice sculptures, delicate white floral arrangements and white and rose-gold balloons to emphasize her theme. The floor and chairs at each table had the initials “P.J.,” hinting that Porsha may be naming her bundle of joy after herself. The delectable menu included sparkling mango drinks and lemon, strawberry or mint water for guests to sip on; a buffet station with a choice of kale salad, lemon rosemary, pan-seared salmon, roasted potatoes, orecchiette pasta, green beans and grilled ciabatta; and sweet treats such as Georgia peach cobbler, banana pudding, hot chocolate, macrons, cheesecake shooters, chocolate-truffle cake pops, cupcakes, cookies and a vanilla bean, butter-almond and red velvet cake made by LaMeeka Custom Cake Designs. Check Out Pics Of Porsha Williams’ Baby Shower Below:

Porsha, wearing a floral, handmade, custom Derron Cherry dress, told People, “It was amazing to walk into a room and feel that much love. I have such a tremendous support system around me and women who lift me up and are just so incredibly happy for me… The room was filled with laughter and zero stress — only well wishes for the McKinleys.” The day was truly all about Porsha as her sister, Lauren, wearing a dress from Porsha’s new line, moderated a hair game inspired by Porsha’s hair line, Go Naked Hair. Guests had to compete to see who could style the wigs on the plastic head the best, and Porsha said, “The ladies were extremely competitive, and it was so much fun!” Guests also took home goodie bags that included “The Stretch” dress that Porsha designed with Minx Star clothing. Inspired by her pregnancy, the dress is meant to stretch with the wearer's body. Porsha seems ready to take on motherhood and we can’t wait to see her beautiful bundle of joy!

