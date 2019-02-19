Porsha Williams' In Tears While Watching Her Proposal Featuring Live Vocals From Lil Mo

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Porsha Williams -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Porsha Williams' In Tears While Watching Her Proposal Featuring Live Vocals From Lil Mo

She got to re-live the moment on a special episode of "RHOA."

Published 2 days ago

On the recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams was in literal tears watching her baby daddy Dennis McKinley’s romantic proposal.

ICYMI: Porsha is expecting her first baby with her fiancé. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE back in October, the 37-year-old reality star revealed she was initially fearful when finding out she was pregnant since she suffered a miscarriage six years ago.

"I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” Porsha explained. “So, just the fear of, 'Is the baby going to be OK? Will I make it full term?' All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before."

Porsha and Dennis have been engaged since October 2018, but the couple was emotional reliving the fairytale moment and captured the moment for social media.

Check out Porsha’s reaction to her own proposal below:

How sweet! According to Porsha’s representative, Dennis flew Porsha in a helicopter to the venue and was greeted by Lil Mo singing her favorite song, “4 Ever.” In the clip, Lil Mo is seen serenading the couple as they walked a trail of candles and rose petals. Porsha captured her family and Dennis re-watching the clip and said, “Why we all crying again?!”

We are in tears with her over this happy moment for the happy couple and can’t wait for Porsha's baby’s birth episode and that wedding episode! We have a strong feeling (or maybe just strongly hoping) that Lil Mo will be back with another appearance. 

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Social Awards

March 3 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC