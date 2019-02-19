Porsha Williams' In Tears While Watching Her Proposal Featuring Live Vocals From Lil Mo

On the recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams was in literal tears watching her baby daddy Dennis McKinley’s romantic proposal.

ICYMI: Porsha is expecting her first baby with her fiancé. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE back in October, the 37-year-old reality star revealed she was initially fearful when finding out she was pregnant since she suffered a miscarriage six years ago.

"I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” Porsha explained. “So, just the fear of, 'Is the baby going to be OK? Will I make it full term?' All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before."

Porsha and Dennis have been engaged since October 2018, but the couple was emotional reliving the fairytale moment and captured the moment for social media.

Check out Porsha’s reaction to her own proposal below: