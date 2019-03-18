Cha-Ching! Jordyn Woods Is Flooded With ‘Lucrative Business Deals‘ After ‘Red Table Talk’ Gets Her A Cult Following

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
If you thought that the feud between Kylie Jenner's ex best friend, Jordyn Woods, and the Kardashians would end Jordy’s career, you were very wrong!
Amidst the Tristian cheating scandal, Jordyn revealed her line of lashes with Eylure, which became a hot ticket beauty item after her appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk, where her falsies remained effortlessly intact after shedding some tears. EVERYONE wanted to cop a pair.
According to The Blast, she’s now getting deals from abroad, including London and Dubai, from companies that can’t wait to have the model associated with their brands.
Aside from her own athleisure brand, she's been known to work with several others that include KarJenner-owned Kylie Cosmetics and Good American.
We wish Jordyn the best of luck with her newest business ventures and can’t wait to see what the 21-year-old will turn out next — lipkits or size inclusive jeans, maybe?
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AHA)
