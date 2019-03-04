Jordyn Woods Wore Her Line Of Lashes On 'Red Table Talk,' And Now Everyone Wants Them Because They Stayed On Through Her Tears

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Jordyn Woods has not been living her best life.
The 21-year-old former bestie of Kylie Jenner has been experiencing all kinds of public scrutiny since news surfaced that she may have been in a scandalous relationship with the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child, Tristan Thompson.
Brought to tears, Jordyn recently pulled up a seat on her auntie Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk show to give her side of the alleged kissing scandal.
The episode that aired Friday (March 1), almost broke the internet with a tearful Jordyn opening up about what happened that night between her and Tristan, explaining why she's taking full responsibility for her role in the drama, and even apologizing to Khloé.
As the internet watched intently, without a doubt the waterworks were present on the young beauty, but shockingly her lashes never budged.
No, seriously. Not an ounce. Sis, what’s the deal?
Many speculate she was actually wearing a pair from her collaborative collection with Eylure, which she debuted in February before all the drama.
Wasting no time, those admiring her lashes hopped on social media looking to get their hands on the eyelashes that never budged.
With this kind of attention, we have a feeling those $8 EYLURE X Jordyn Woods "Beach Please Lashes," "LA Baby Lashes" and "Summer Heir Lashes" will be sold out in no time!
While the internet may be split in the middle about their feelings about Jordyn, it’s clear that she still has influence.
TBH, who doesn’t want a pair of eyelashes that can withstand the tears? Just saying.
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AHA)
