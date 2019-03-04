Jordyn Woods Wore Her Line Of Lashes On 'Red Table Talk,' And Now Everyone Wants Them Because They Stayed On Through Her Tears

Jordyn Woods has not been living her best life.

The 21-year-old former bestie of Kylie Jenner has been experiencing all kinds of public scrutiny since news surfaced that she may have been in a scandalous relationship with the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child, Tristan Thompson.

Brought to tears, Jordyn recently pulled up a seat on her auntie Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk show to give her side of the alleged kissing scandal.