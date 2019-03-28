Father Of 4, Offset, Describes Juggling Being A Dad To Baby Kulture, Husband To Cardi B And A Rap Star

Yes, Offset is a part of the hottest rap trio out right now, Migos, and married to one of the baddest female rappers in the game, Cardi B. But with four children — Jordan, Kody, Kalea and Kulture Kiari — he wants folks to know that being a dad is his number-one priority.

The rap star admits that he actually spends most of his time with his brood of little ones, and when it comes specifically to his 8-month-old baby daughter with Cardi, they are totally on the same page.

Offset told PEOPLE, “To us it’s about time… I devote the most time I can to my kids.”

“My wife and I make sure we’re always around our daughter. It’s about time. Time is more important than money.”