Father Of 4, Offset, Describes Juggling Being A Dad To Baby Kulture, Husband To Cardi B And A Rap Star

Yes, Offset is a part of the hottest rap trio out right now, Migos, and married to one of the baddest female rappers in the game, Cardi B. But with four children — Jordan, Kody, Kalea and Kulture Kiari — he wants folks to know that being a dad is his number-one priority.
The rap star admits that he actually spends most of his time with his brood of little ones, and when it comes specifically to his 8-month-old baby daughter with Cardi, they are totally on the same page.
Offset told PEOPLE, “To us it’s about time… I devote the most time I can to my kids.”
“My wife and I make sure we’re always around our daughter. It’s about time. Time is more important than money.”
Offset’s other kids from previous relationships are usually not far from his side either, and they most recently hit Nickelodeon's 2019 Kid’s Choice Awards with their dad and his Migos groupmates.
The 27-year-old seems to have daddy-duty down pat, and things with him and Cardi are looking up, so it’s pretty safe that he’s juggling life just fine!
