T.I. And Tiny's Daughter Heiress Turns 3 With A Fancy 'Par-Tea' Extravaganza

Get ready for some serious baby fever!
Over the weekend, baby Heiress Harris celebrated her 3rd birthday, and the internet is experiencing cuteness overload.
T.I. and Tiny Harris' youngest child enjoyed a day of birthday bliss with a "par-tea" filled with her close friends and family, including her big siblings. Of course, we got the deets!
Dressed up like a princess in an adorable pink flower dress and custom sneakers by Shop Lulu Bean, the 3-year-old styled effortlessly on her big day.
Tiny showed out in her tea-party attire for her baby girl's big day, too!
The festivities included personalized party favors with Heiress' likeness, plenty of treats, tiaras, a photo booth by BoothBomb, a nail bar, slime bar, bouncy house, and much more.
Besides the lavish tea-party styled décor by Hello Kiddie Kreations, we couldn't keep our eyes off the sweet treats provided by Bombshell Bake Shoppe and the multi-tier birthday cake by Pastry Addict, which was bigger than the birthday girl!
Watch the most adorable highlights of the party planned by Tamara Whitaker captured by Freddy O below:
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
