Billion-Dollar Baby! Kylie Jenner Just Secured Trademarks For Stormi's Future Beauty Empire

Just days after announcing her skin-care line, it looks like Kylie Jenner might be following up with baby products.
On Tuesday (May 14), WWD reported that the lip kit creator filed nine trademarks a piece (18 total) on May 9 for “Kylie Baby” and “Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner” to roll out a separate line of baby products spanning clothing, skin care and lifestyle products.
If true, the expansive range of products will make sure mommies everywhere got all their bases covered. The baby line will reportedly feature a wide a variety of products from breast pumps and strollers to clothing and accessories. It might also include cribs, changing tables and playpens.
So far, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn't given us any hints or clues about her latest venture. The beauty mogul has been busy promoting Kylie Skin, which is slated to drop May 22.
She unveiled the six-product skin-care collection in minimalist packaging following her Kylie Cosmetics design, so we're wondering what kind of aesthetic the baby products will have.
The 21-year-old is reportedly planning to slap a "Kylie Baby" logo over the products from the baby line. If there’s one thing we’re willing to bet, the announcement will for sure include her baby girl, Stormi Webster.
(Photo: Raymond Hall /Getty)
