Billion-Dollar Baby! Kylie Jenner Just Secured Trademarks For Stormi's Future Beauty Empire

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Billion-Dollar Baby! Kylie Jenner Just Secured Trademarks For Stormi's Future Beauty Empire

The "self-made" billionaire is making sure her baby gets a bag, too.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Danielle Ransom

Just days after announcing her skin-care line, it looks like Kylie Jenner might be following up with baby products.

On Tuesday (May 14), WWD reported that the lip kit creator filed nine trademarks a piece (18 total) on May 9 for “Kylie Baby” and “Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner” to roll out a separate line of baby products spanning clothing, skin care and lifestyle products. 

If true, the expansive range of products will make sure mommies everywhere got all their bases covered. The baby line will reportedly feature a wide a variety of products from breast pumps and strollers to clothing and accessories. It might also include cribs, changing tables and playpens. 

So far, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians  star hasn't given us any hints or clues about her latest venture. The beauty mogul has been busy promoting Kylie Skin, which is slated to drop May 22. 

View this post on Instagram

KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes. Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned 💕 can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

She unveiled the six-product skin-care collection in minimalist packaging following her Kylie Cosmetics design, so we're wondering what kind of aesthetic the baby products will have.

The 21-year-old is reportedly planning to slap a "Kylie Baby" logo over the products from the baby line. If there’s one thing we’re willing to bet, the announcement will for sure include her baby girl, Stormi Webster.

 

(Photo: Raymond Hall /Getty)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style