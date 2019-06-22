Precious Play Date! Watch Serena Williams’ And Ciara’s Baby Girls' Meet-Up In Cannes For A Swim

It’s clear both Ciara and Serena Williams are living their best lives while enjoying their family vacations in Cannes—especially while on mommy duty!

Over the weekend, Ciara posted a video showing herself holding her 2-year-old daughter, Sienna Wilson, in a swimming pool while close friend Serena was cradling her 1-year-old, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

In the adorable video clip, Ciara and Serena are seen holding their happy toddlers while teaching them to say French phrases like "Bonjour!" and "a bientot!"

See the adorable Instagram video below: