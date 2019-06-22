Precious Play Date! Watch Serena Williams’ And Ciara’s Baby Girls' Meet-Up In Cannes For A Swim

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
It’s clear both Ciara and Serena Williams are living their best lives while enjoying their family vacations in Cannes—especially while on mommy duty!
Over the weekend, Ciara posted a video showing herself holding her 2-year-old daughter, Sienna Wilson, in a swimming pool while close friend Serena was cradling her 1-year-old, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
In the adorable video clip, Ciara and Serena are seen holding their happy toddlers while teaching them to say French phrases like "Bonjour!" and "a bientot!"
See the adorable Instagram video below:
“The moments I cherish,” Ciara captioned the play-date video with the hashtags #SweetMemories #MomLife. “@serenawilliams and I with our girls in Cannes.”
There’s no doubt Ciara is enjoying her life as a mother. The 33-year-old “Beauty Marks” singer and her NFL player husband, Russell Wilson, are often spotted on social media enjoying moments with their two children, Sienna and 5-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn.
Serena and her hubby, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have been sharing their special parenting moments since welcoming their little girl in September 2017.
The 37-year-old famed tennis player recently posted a photo braiding her daughter's hair that left the internet swooning!
This is a serious cuteness overload! We love to see mommy moments that combine a play date, language lessons and adorable faces!
(Photo: Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage)
