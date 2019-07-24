Beyoncé Reveals Her Impressive Pre-Coachella Diet

In a new Beyoncé video titled “22 Days Nutrition,” the megastar singer reveals she weighed 175 pounds before committing to a 44-day diet consisting of only organic, Non-GMO, plant-based food.

The video, posted on Wednesday (July 24), highlights behind-the-scenes footage of Bey both in rehearsals for the 2018 headlining performance at Coachella and in the kitchen preparing meals.

The 37-year-old’s Coachella set last year was one of the most incredible live music showcases in recent memory. At the time, she had also just given birth to her twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

The “22 Days Nutrition” program is created by her exercise physiologist and longtime trainer Marco Borges. It consists of a meal planner that gives fans access to tools and recipes "that empower everyone to become their healthiest self through proper nutrition."

Watch Beyoncé’s “22 Days” video below.