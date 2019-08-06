The Internet Hilariously Clowns Travis Scott's Over-The-Top Birthday Surprise For Kylie Jenner

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s love story has mostly consisted of showing off their extravagant gifts--Lamborghinis, expensive AF Kaws X Campana chairs--to each other and their little one, Stormi Webster, all over Instagram. With his recent surprise, Travis may have just won boyfriend and baby daddy of the year with this romantic stunt leading up to Kylie’s 22nd birthday. Ahead of Kylie's big day on August 10, Travis went all the way out to make sure his girl felt extra special.
See Travis Scott's lavish surprise below:
This isn’t the first time Travis has showered his boo with roses, but instead of opting for bouquets like last time, Travis went all out and filled her entire home with rose petals. Even Stormi was enjoying the gift as she turned the roses into her own personal playground!
While this is definitely a sweet gesture, the internet saw this as a meme-able moment and decided to crack jokes about Travis’ extravagant gift, mostly about who would have to clean up the mess. Because when you can't receive gifts this extra, you've got to have fun somehow!
Here's What The Internet Had To Say About Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Surprise From Travis Scott:
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
