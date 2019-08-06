The Internet Hilariously Clowns Travis Scott's Over-The-Top Birthday Surprise For Kylie Jenner

Written by Gina Conteh

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s love story has mostly consisted of showing off their extravagant gifts--Lamborghinis, expensive AF Kaws X Campana chairs--to each other and their little one, Stormi Webster, all over Instagram. With his recent surprise, Travis may have just won boyfriend and baby daddy of the year with this romantic stunt leading up to Kylie’s 22nd birthday. Ahead of Kylie's big day on August 10, Travis went all the way out to make sure his girl felt extra special. See Travis Scott's lavish surprise below:

This isn’t the first time Travis has showered his boo with roses, but instead of opting for bouquets like last time, Travis went all out and filled her entire home with rose petals. Even Stormi was enjoying the gift as she turned the roses into her own personal playground!

While this is definitely a sweet gesture, the internet saw this as a meme-able moment and decided to crack jokes about Travis’ extravagant gift, mostly about who would have to clean up the mess. Because when you can't receive gifts this extra, you've got to have fun somehow! Here's What The Internet Had To Say About Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Surprise From Travis Scott:

Kylie Jenner's maids thinking about work waiting for them in the morning. pic.twitter.com/IgQpS3RwJI — A Hun🌻 (@TheeRamzie) August 5, 2019

Kylie Jenner’s Maids trying the clean up all the roses after her birthday pic.twitter.com/B2scYbAwU6 — 🏹 🐉 𝕙𝕒𝕪𝕕𝕟 🐢 🏹 (@haydnrobidoux) August 6, 2019

Kylie Jenner’s maids seeing all of the roses that they are eventually going to have to clean up pic.twitter.com/cHAxTv1jf4 — i be like:😪 (@rarabitchrogers) August 6, 2019

Kylie Jenner’s maids when Kylie calls them into work after seeing those rose pedals all over the floor pic.twitter.com/9yu35RGFuu — julian (@JulianColin1) August 6, 2019

kylie jenner’s maid arriving to work and finding 1720273028493 rose petals from travis scott on the floor pic.twitter.com/DMOl4RBWvv — JOE (@JXESAID) August 6, 2019

y’all think we got travis scott money to be doing this shit https://t.co/1bjglNMNpi — LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) August 6, 2019