Kim Kardashian Says She Gained Double-Digit Pounds In The Past Year

Kim Kardashian West is getting ready to end the new year with a bang by hitting the gym and creating a few exercise goals.

Recognizing that she may have fallen off her regular routine, the social media beauty mogul took to her Instagram Stories to share her evening exercise routine with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, on Saturday evening.

“So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” Kardashian West said in her video. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”