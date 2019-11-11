Kylie Jenner And Cardi B's Hairstylist Tokyo Stylez Undergoes Breast And BBL Surgery In The First Steps Of Her Transition

Written by Tweety Elitou

Thanks to her ability to create wig masterpieces, Tokyo Stylez has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-out hairstylists.

Born William Jackson, the famed hairstylist, best known for slaying Kylie Jenner and Cardi B's most stylish hairstyles, recently opened up about her decision to transition into a woman.

“Up packing preparing for my surgery tomorrow,” Tokyo wrote on Instagram showing off her body before visiting plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew J Nykiel of Butts By Design. “You guys have no idea how excited I am to have these procedures done […] I’ll keep you guys updated.” Days later, the 29-year-old shared an update with her 1.2M Instagram followers about the surgeries—breast augmentation and Brazilian butt lift—she underwent to accentuate her feminine curves. The BBL surgery consisted of liposuction to transfer fat to her thighs.

“Surgery was successful thanks again for all of you who had me in your prayers and supported me for making the decision to transition,” Tokyo captioned an Instagram photo showing off her bandaged chest. Thankful for those who voiced their support, she continued, “You guys have no idea having the support from you all means. But most of all thanks @socalplasticsurgeon and @buttsbydesign for making my first step in transition a success.”

Excited to reveal the results, Tokyo concluded her post saying, “Can’t wait to heal and show you guys the final result.” Cue the countdown. Knowing the fashion-forward beauty mogul, the big reveal will be worth waiting for!