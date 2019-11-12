Black-Owned Travel Company Gives 500 Young Professionals An All-Inclusive Experience Of A Lifetime

Black millennial travel is at an all-time high, with many Black travelers enjoying solo travel, as well as seeking group travel businesses that cater to all of their needs during their international excursions. One of those businesses is Black-owned travel company Collin Devon Events (CDE).

CDE was formed in 2015 when founder Dr. Collin Williams, Jr. gathered 27 close friends to accompany him to Antigua in celebration of him being awarded his Ph.D. Collin’s parents came to the United States at the age of 19 while his mother was pregnant, looking to give him the greatest educational opportunity.

“Realizing that education was the only way for a person from my background to climb the social ladder, my parents emphasized the importance of it. Resultantly, I excelled academically, getting a scholarship through Prep for Prep to attend private, affluent, predominantly white schools like the Collegiate School for Boys in Manhattan and then matriculating to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia,” says Williams, who doubled majored in Sociology and Africana Studies in undergrad and pursued a Ph.D. in Higher Education, focusing on the experience of diverse students, particularly student-athletes.

Collin has worked diligently in the sports industry in Player Development with the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL, social responsibility in player programming with NBA, and currently, he is the Director of Leadership and Education at RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality). While fielding the experiences of student-athletes, he has also not forgotten a promise he made.

Being born to Antiguan parents and holding dual citizenship in the United States and Antigua, Williams vowed to return home as much as possible after the passing of his mother.

Those visits would soon extend far beyond visiting his family after they returned to Antigua in 2010 fearing the inability to achieve citizenship, becoming a fruitful business for him and the Carribean island, after a feature in TIME spotlighted his impact on changing the face of travel.

Over the next 3 years, Williams would return to the beautiful island, containing 365 beaches, with an increasing number of travelers ready to be immersed in the culture, cuisine, and entertainment of Antigua. From 2015 to 2018 the group had grown from 30 to 170 people, consisting of both dedicated returners and newcomers, all thriving young Black professionals between the ages of 23-33.

Each year a perfectly curated itinerary and vibrant documentation at the conclusion of each trip only further entices those ready to acquire a new stamp in their passport. “Travel opens your eyes to limitless perspectives. Beyond what/who you see, do, experience and meet, travel provides greater context and shows you ways of living different than your own,” says Williams. While CDE is an annual trip, it gives travelers the chance to visit Antigua during carnival and Antiguan Independence Day, alternating between July and October each year.

This year as CDE approached its 5th Year Anniversary, Williams wanted to make this trip bigger and better than it had ever been, committing to taking 500 travelers for an all-inclusive, leave your wallet at home experience for 5 days and 4 nights. I was amongst those lucky enough to survive the application process, naming previous travelers I knew and acquiring a referral code from a friend that discounted the trip for all CDE alumni. In the coming days, I received a text instructing me to pack my bags—I was going to Antigua.