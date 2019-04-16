EXCLUSIVE: King Combs Is Showcasing His ‘Cyncere’ Side To The World With His New EP

King Combs, a.k.a. Sean "Diddy" Combs, and the late Kim Porter’s son Christian Combs is making a way for himself in the music industry, and his new EP, Cincerley C3, is the perfect reflection of his multi-faceted personality and a new era of rap music. Whether it’s his fashion or his musical flare, the fly, minted 21-year-old is one to watch! BET.com caught up with Christian and he let us in on his musical inspiration, his relationship with his father and much more!

BET: For those who don’t know, what was the inspiration behind your EP? Christian Combs: My inspiration behind the title is CYN, like the crew, the clique. [CYN is a rap collective Christian is a part of.] And C3 is my nickname that they call me. It stands for Christian Casey Combs. I got three Cs in my name. Really, the reason I called it this is because I want people to know the real me, and you can’t get deeper than my government. I just gave them a sneak peek of that. There’s different sides to my personality. That’s something important people should know about me. I’m not just laid back and I’m not just about the girls. We have different stuff we talk about. BET: You previously mentioned to BET that you’ve got a little New York swag. Do you feel as though your new EP reflects that as well as your West Coast life? CC: Yeah. I feel like the EP definitely reflects that. To point to that it shows that I don’t just have New York style. I actually tap into a West Coast style, the new wave that they got in Atlanta, or whatever.

BET: You have star-studded collabs on the track list. Which one of them would you say was your favorite? CC: I got the features myself. I think the City Girls was the one I was most excited about because it was first time having a female feature. BET: People probably assume that you have all this access because you’re Diddy’s son. Do you feel that’s true? CC: I definitely have a lot of access that people would want to take advantage of. I don’t feel that’s a bad thing. I just feel like I was put on this earth for a reason, to do what I have to do with my opportunities and my resources. BET: Do you plan on doing any projects with your dad in the near future? CC: I think he’ll definitely executive produce one of my projects. I think it would be a movie. BET: What’s one parenting trait that he has that people probably wouldn’t expect for a celebrity parent? CC: He always wants us to do chores! [Even when] there's nothing to do! BET: What chore is your least favorite? CC: The one chore he makes me do is, like, under the doors. He’ll have me clean that.

BET: You know, you’re constantly being compared to your dad, whether it’s your music, fashion or dead-on resemblance. What’s one trait you feel people wouldn’t know that’s actually passed down from him? CC: We have a deep stare. BET: So, you’re dropping your own collection of Sean John. Can you tell anything of the inspiration behind the pieces you’ll be releasing? CC: My inspiration behind the Sean John pieces was people not making sweat suits that make me feel swaggy anymore! BET: How do you feel that your own relationship inspired tracks on the EP? CC: Yeah, I would say my relationship definitely inspired "Young Roman$e." ‘Cause that’s something that I go through every day, so it’s really easy to talk about. BET: Real question: Does she actually tie your durag for you? CC: Yes, haha! There’s pictures, too!

BET: Since you recently celebrated your 21st birthday, are you excited you can finally partake in the festivities at your dad’s Ciroc functions? CC: Definitely! I’m excited I don’t have to hide no more! BET: What was the best part about your birthday? CC: The best part of my birthday was getting my jet ski. I got a gold jet ski.

Written by Gina Conteh