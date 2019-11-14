Motorola Is Bringing Back Their Iconic Razr Flip Phone For A $1,500 Price Tag

Talk about a #TBT! The iconic 00s flip phone that is the Motorola RAZR is relaunching, but with a not-so-throwback price tag. Reportedly, this 2019 version will sell for a whopping $1,500 when it launches only on Verizon next month. It’s Motorola's first foldable smartphone, and the company is calling it a "design-first" kind of phone which means if you’re expecting peak smartphone performance or a powerful battery life this ain’t it.

However, if Y2K-era nostalgia with a new school twist is what you’re after then look no further!