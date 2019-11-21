Future's 36th Birthday Party Was An Elegant All-White Party Attended By Rumored Girlfriend Lori Harvey

Kiss Cam! 'LHH' Stars Apryl Jones & B2K Member Fizz Continue To Flaunt Their Romance For Haters
On Wednesday (Nov. 20), Atlanta-born rapper Future celebrated his 36th birthday looking fresher than ever!
With tequila drinks pouring, Premium Hydration Alkaline Water readily available and lavish gifts on deck, the all-white extravaganza seemed to have gone without a hitch.
Surrounded by close friends and family, the stylish birthday boy dressed in a crisp all-white suit as he partied at his celebrity-filled bash, with attendees that included rapper B.O.B, singer Jacquees, reality star Shekinah Jo, and rumored girlfriend, Lori Harvey.
In case you were wondering, the shimmery glasses that donned the Mask Off rapper’s face were Chrome Hearts aviators customized with tiny diamonds by celebrity jeweler, Eliantte.
Below, take a look at the moment Future blew out the candles on his multi-tiered birthday cake and received a special birthday shout out from his age-defying mom, Mrs. Hendrix.
Keep scrolling to see more highlights from the night, including the massive amount of “greenery” gifted to Future.
Not to mention, this oversized custom Chanel bag.
Clearly, the father of six enjoyed his night! Here’s to wishing the Future, born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, the best birthday wishes!
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
