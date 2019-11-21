Future's 36th Birthday Party Was An Elegant All-White Party Attended By Rumored Girlfriend Lori Harvey

On Wednesday (Nov. 20), Atlanta-born rapper Future celebrated his 36th birthday looking fresher than ever!

With tequila drinks pouring, Premium Hydration Alkaline Water readily available and lavish gifts on deck, the all-white extravaganza seemed to have gone without a hitch.

Surrounded by close friends and family, the stylish birthday boy dressed in a crisp all-white suit as he partied at his celebrity-filled bash, with attendees that included rapper B.O.B, singer Jacquees, reality star Shekinah Jo, and rumored girlfriend, Lori Harvey.