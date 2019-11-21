Male Birth Control Shot Reportedly Passes Clinical Trials And Could Be Available As Early As 2020

There’s reportedly a new male contraceptive has completed clinical trials. It’s an injection into the groin area (ouch!) that researchers are claiming will be an alternative to surgical vasectomy.

“The trials are over, including extended, phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects,” said Dr. R.S. Sharma, senior scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research. And get this—just one injection is effective for approximately 13 years!

This less invasive method to a vasectomy may appeal to men hesitant to go under the knife. “The contraceptive is called reversible inhibition of sperm under guidance (RISUG), and is made up of a polymer that is injected into the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles known as the vas deferens,” reports Fox News.

So far there is no specific date as to when the procedure will be available to the public, but it could be seven months to get approvals for consumers in India. So we got to ask the men—Would you get a male birth control shot?