Kylie Jenner Holds A Place For Beyoncé At Her Friendsgiving Table

Written by Tweety Elitou

While many of us are finalizing our menus for Thanksgiving dinner, over the weekend Kylie Jenner opted to get a head start on the holiday festivities! Documenting her "Friendsgiving" dinner party on her Instagram Stories, fans of the billionaire beauty mogul were shocked when they spotted a place card at the lavishly set table for Beyoncé.

Did Queen Bey RSVP for the invite-only dinner held at Kylie’s Calabasas home? Well, no. As it turns out, the place card with the famed singer’s name was just a gag for those who were actually attending. In fact, the fun did not stop there with the personalized place cards, featuring a festive turkey. Written on the host’s seating assignment was marked with the words “600 mill”— referencing the $600 million she gained by selling majority 51% stake of Kylie Cosmetics — along with her sister Kendall’s place card that playfully read, “daddy long legs.” RELATED | Billionaire Beauty Mogul Kylie Jenner Sells Majority Stake In Kylie Cosmetics For $600 Million

In case you were wondering, the Sunday menu included a full meal with favorites like green bean casserole, mac and cheese, candied yams, mashed potatoes, gravy and turkey.

From a glimpse of the final spread posted on Instagram by Kylie’s bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, it looks like everyone enjoyed themselves.

In Kylie’s words: “We f***ing killed it!” Keep scrolling to see the moment Kylie popped the mac and cheese in the oven, an up-close of the porcelain pumpkin place settings, and moments from the Friendsgiving dinner.