Instagram Bans Jason Derulo's Underwear Flex Because His Manhood Outline Was Deemed Indecent

Written by Tweety Elitou

Has Instagram created double standards for what is deemed acceptable when posting the perfect thirst-trap on social media? Jason Derulo seems to think so. On Wednesday (Dec. 5), the “Talk Dirty” singer voiced his outrage after a photo he posted on the social media platform back in November was removed for violating Instagram’s community guidelines on nudity and sexual activity. The violation? Showcasing "aroused genitalia." "F*** u mean?" he questioned on Instagram. Posting a screenshot of the notification, along with the photo, he argued, "I have underwear on... I can't help my size...”

Using his Instagram Stories, he continued, “Hey, listen, all these girls showing their a** and all kinds of crazy s**t and I have underwear on in Bali and they took my pic down. It's discrimination. Like, I understand, I can't help my size, but you can't take down my pic." In case you didn't get a chance to see the photo in question before its removal, it’s quite similar to the steamy photo below, but with a closer view.

While vacationing in Bali, the 30-year-old could be seen walking directly towards the camera wearing nothing but small black briefs. As he steps outside the pool, there is a very noticeable outline of his…impression. "Don't lie... did you Zoom?" he teased in the photo’s caption.

Continuing to defend his natural-born anatomy, Jason proceeded to voice his feelings of discrimination to TMZ. "I might have had a semi [arousal]," he said. "An arousal looks different...when it's fully aroused, it's a different beast," he told the media outlet. He went on to explain that although he had a “friend” with him, he should not have been censored. "An arousal—it points to the front." "I really do think it's discrimination," he added. “Just stop hating on the kid, man. Let me live, let me live. It's not my fault.” Instagram has yet to respond to the discrimination claims.