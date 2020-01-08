Fans Comment On The Curious Timing Of Lori Harvey And Joie Chavis Releasing Simultaneous Gym Workout Videos

What better way to start off the new year than with a gym flex? Lori Harvey…and, um, Joie Chavis both had the right idea. To be fair so did most folks who decided to make workouts a priority in 2020, but the timing and circumstances of the ladies’ latest workout posts on Instagram has fans of their “love triangle” with Future reaching for clues on their relationship status with the rapper.

Either way, these intense workouts look like they get the job done. Plus, us regular folks in the struggle to get our bodies right could really benefit from their celebrity-grade fitness routines.

First up, Joie, who shares a one-year-old son, Hendrix, with Future. Her workout includes resistance band work, some light lifting with free weights, and TRX exercises. She dropped a lengthy inspirational message along with the video she posted on Instagram, but our favorite motivational tidbit was this: “Once the results start coming you won’t wanna give up, and it will become apart of your lifestyle.”