Kim Kardashian Gives A Tour Of Her Walk-In Refrigerator After Pic Of Her With Empty Fridge Shelves Goes Viral

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kitchen has once again become a topic of conversation—no one can forget the basin-less sinks—but as usual, Kim has an explanation.
RELATED | Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reveal That Their 'Impossible' Sinks Were Custom-Designed By Kanye After 8 Prototypes
On Tuesday (Jan. 7), the mother of four left many fans confused AF after posting an Instagram photo promoting her Skims shapewear collection posed in front of two refrigerators—yes, very random.
While most were admiring Kim’s physique, others could not help but notice one fridge only held bottled waters while the other housed six types of milk, an almost empty jar of lemonade, and that is pretty much it!
No worries, we will wait as you take a second look.
Without fail, people began to voice their observance that someone in the Kardashian-West family must be thirsty.
Kim, who is worth an estimated $370 million, decided to set the record straight. What better way to respond than take fans on a tour of her walk-in refrigerator?
“I saw a bunch of comments from people wondering how I feed my 4 children and since you guys are dying to know, here’s a little peak inside our main fridge filled with lots of fruit and veggies,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old millionaire proudly took Instagram fans into her home to show them several fully stocked fridges inside her pantry, including one just for beverages.
“OK since the inside of my fridge is so baffling and I saw all these news reports, I'm gonna give you guys a tour of my fridge,” says the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star before beginning the lengthy tour of her GIGANTIC restaurant-style kitchen and a very well-stocked pantry.
OK, Kimmy! We get your point.
Keep scrolling to see inside the Wests’ luxe pantry:
